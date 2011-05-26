Robo-Simulator Gives Shaky New Surgeons The Strokes Of Smooth Operators

A teaching method that allows novice med students to instantly move with the same dexterity as the world’s most seasoned surgeons sounds like the kind of science fiction quackery that’d get patients killed.

But it’s real.

Acting as a virtual master surgeon, an advanced software program called HoST (Hands on surgical training) can use a robotic surgical simulator to physically guide the hands of novice surgeons in the exact same movements utilized by experienced surgeons to perform extremely complex operations.

It’s the latest innovation of Dr. Thenkurussi Kesavadas, Head of the Virtual Reality Lab, University of Buffalo and Dr. Khurshid A.Guru, Director of the Center for Robotic Surgery, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, who jointly released what they call a “flight simulator for robotic surgery” early last year. The RoSS (Robotic Surgical Simulator) simulates the operations of the only robotic surgical system in existence, the da Vinci, and the new HoST software takes it to the next level by using augmented reality based real-time operative scenarios and a form of haptic feedback to help the trainee “feel” the movements made by an experienced surgeon.

“Two robotic devices hold the hands of the trainee and guides him or her through the complex motions required to carry out the surgical steps,” said Dr Kesavadas. “The software immerses the trainee into a real surgical scenario based on a real case performed by master surgeons.”

Augmented scenarios also allow the trainee to get a feel of how actual organs and tissues move. The software virtualizes the entire procedure making the video only part of the mix; the surgical view is merged with anatomical drawings, text and audio instructions, and graphical cues which are overlayed with the haptics. This is a far cry from the cartoon-like virtual images rendered by the handful of robotic surgical simulators out there.

“The HoST system is nothing less than a game-changer in the world of surgical education,” says Dr. Ronney Abaza, Director of Robotic Urologic Surgery, OSU Medical Center and James Cancer Hospital, Ohio. “Why nobody thought of it before is hard to fathom in hindsight.”