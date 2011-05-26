American Employees Are Staying Put

Are you content with your job? Are you truly happy, and offer to take on extra work? Are you so content that you don’t intend to leave anytime soon? If so, you’re in good company.
An employee-engagement survey of more than 18,000 corporations worldwide by Corporate Executive Board indicates that employees who intend to stay at their current job and/or voluntarily take on extra work (that’s “discretionary effort” in survey parlance) increased during the first quarter of this year.
“We’re finding that employees continue to be highly concerned about their chances out in the labor market. However, at the same time, things are getting better where employees currently work,” said Mark E. Van Buren, Managing Director of Corporate Executive Board. “We are seeing companies working harder to entice their current employees to stay rather than going out into an uncertain labor market.”
Do you think this is a good indicator that the economy, and therefore life in the workplace, is improving? Or are employees more engaged because there’s little hope of getting a job elsewhere? Let us know what you think in the comments.
- Americans are heaping more work on their plates: Discretionary effort among
employees in North
America rose by more
than 9% in the first quarter of 2011, and
intent to stay increased as
well, by 3.1%.
- In Europe, both discretionary
effort and intent to stay increased
for the fourth consecutive quarter.
- There’s a lot of restlessness among employees in Asia, who reported
further decline in what was
already the lowest levels of
intent to stay–an indicator of
the continuing strength of the
labor market in the region’s
fast-growing economies.
- Industrious employees in Australia and
New Zealand reported the
highest levels of and the
largest quarter-over-quarter
increase in discretionary effort
in the first quarter of 2011.
[Image from Flickr user dylans mom]
Follow @fastcompany on Twitter.