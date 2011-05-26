advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Flow Of Technology Adoption Reverses

Where once corporations drove tech adoption, increasingly consumers are in the driving seat.

By Kaihan Krippendorff1 minute Read

This week I listened to the CEO of a large technology firm I’ve been working with share his views on the future. One small comment he made struck me. If he is right, this could have radical implications for technology-based businesses worldwide. He said the flow of technology adoption is reversing: where once corporations drove adoption, increasingly consumers are in the driving seat. (You can view my blogcast on this topic here.)

advertisement
advertisement

We see this shift playing out in the battle between BlackBerry and the iPhone. The BlackBerry represents the old model–corporations influencing consumers–and the iPhone represents the new model–consumers influencing corporations.

When BlackBerry first launched, it created a device that corporations loved and end-users did not. When I was at McKinsey I was on a team working with an early partner of RIM, so we were one of the first users of the first BlackBerry device. The truth is, we hated the device. We called it the digital leash. It offered no voice capability–it was not a phone–it just pushed black and white emails to us. We much preferred our mobile phones.

RIM built a device that met corporate needs at the cost of end-user needs. The device was safe and reliable, with no bells or whistles.

The strategy worked. RIM dominated the corporate sector and only then began evolving their devices to appeal to consumers. The BlackBerry dominated the smartphone/PDA space for years.

Now in my corporate trainings I see more and more people with iPhones. We are seeing consumers demanding their companies adopt the iPhone and we are seeing corporations comply. The flow of adoption is shifting.

So the battle between BlackBerry and the iPhone represents a battle between the old and the new, the old model of corporations being early adopters and influencers to the new model in which consumers take that role.

advertisement

This has immense implications for technologies firms around the world. The old “S-curve” adoption model that we used to build business plans put corporations at the front. Now, depending on how the iPhone-BlackBerry battle evolves, you need to consider flipping that curve and putting consumers up front.

@FastCoLeadersFollow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts.

Ask yourself:
1) Who are my early adopters and influencers?
2) Who are the secondary adopters?
3) If those two roles switched, how would I change my product or value proposition?
4) Consider doing that now.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Author of Outthink the Competition business strategy keynote speaker and CEO of Outthinker, a strategic innovation firm, Kaihan Krippendorff teaches executives, managers and business owners how to seize opportunities others ignore, unlock innovation, and build strategic thinking skills. Companies such as Microsoft, Citigroup, and Johnson & Johnson have successfully implemented Kaihan’s approach because their executive leadership sees the value of his innovative technique. Kaihan has delivered business strategy keynote speeches for organizations such as Motorola, Schering‐Plough, Colgate‐Palmolive, Fortune Magazine, Harvard Business Review, the Society of Human Resource Managers, the Entrepreneurs Organization, and The Asia Society

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life