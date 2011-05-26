Taking The Clunk Out Of Retail

Retailers have started looking closely at curated shopping
experiences.
AHAlife, a small
startup in downtown New York City, is one of the new “collective curating”
shopping experiences that disrupts the traditional
retail buying and selling cycle and solves the problem faced by most retailers
— that buyers all end up going to the same trade shows, competing with each
other, and placing things in stores so far in advance that it’s hard to know
what will sell and what won’t.
And it’s also turning around the idea that buyers and big
retailers like Saks, Macy’s and even the TJ Maxx’s can determine what consumers
want for them.
Shauna
Mei, CEO and co-founder of AHAlife.com, learned when she was very young that
the act of collecting objects while traveling created a spiritual connection
between herself, the people she encountered and the place through which she
passed.
Buying something she treasured and keeping it for that value
meant her purchases were more about discovering something valuable in her life.
They shaped her lifestyle. Her purchases
made an impact on herself and on the people she interacted with when she made
the purchases.
That’s not really how most people shop, she says.
“That idea of conscious
consumption has always been close to me. The idea never had to do with how
much income one had,” she says. “I think the way we consume affects the world
in a massive way. People should think about this on a daily basis.”
In my email this morning, I click on something from
AHAlife.com. It’s an image of five stunning sake glasses going for $145. I
pause. It’s not that I need sake glasses. I have a whole set of ruby red
tequila snifters that I still haven’t unpacked from another purchase a month
ago.
Here is a video of Shauna Mei explaining the “signal” of AHAlife that cuts through the noise of shopping.
It’s something about the clarity of the objects. They look like they could mean something. And
the fact that they are cups means they need to be filled. Mei is of the opinion
that this is what is missing in the everyday shopping experience.
Consumers don’t have access to the experience that buyers go
through when choosing seasonal lines in clothing, jewelry or cosmetics, for
instance.
Curating the shopping experience gives consumers on sites
like Mei’s a fuller spectrum of experience and the kind of “ah-hah” moments
that buyers usually have outside the normal buying seasons, when they discover
what designers are really doing when not rushing to make market.
“If you look at it from the end consumer perspective–which
is the only perspective I really care about–why are we not making this
seamless?” asks Mei.
Consumers should have access to wonderful things they see in
the world, or in a magazine (on a flight to Bangkok, perhaps), and then be able
to instantly go to the Internet, find that thing, buy it, and complete their
experience.
Retailers have found this idea compelling, even though they
are all bulked into the same market cycles and find it hard to disrupt their
own competitive interactions on showrooms and with distributors and agents,
says Mei.
“The retail calendar is so clunky. All the buyers go to the
same tradeshows,” says Mei. “That’s what is so frustrating about the offline
retail space. What keeps customers going back to the stores is change. They
have to have constant refreshment. They recognize that but there’s not enough
inventory, and the way they buy it’s really hard to refresh their pieces.”
But people are discovering things all the time, and wanting
them. If retailers online had a chance
to do this instantaneously, they would solve the biggest problem–customer
acquisition.
What about retailers who like this idea, but don’t think
they can take the risk to implement a partnership with a site like Mei’s? They are, after all, hard-baked into seasonal
markets.
AHAlife solves that problem by working in the only medium
that allows for instantaneous decision-making, review, analysis and
appreciation of cost and risk factors. By doing all of this on the Internet,
she says, the very worst thing that could happen to a retailer is that someone
tweets a few dozen tweets about your product, giving them exposure and creating
engagement.
“I tell them: ‘This is actually a test market. We are going
to test today, the worst case scenario is that we don’t sell anything but you
get exposure to very savvy buyers and early adopters,” says Mei.
“The best thing that could happen is that it gets added to
the store, and we have inventory.”
The democratization of this process, says Mei, emboldens
people to have a fuller life. By being able to discover what they don’t know is
out there, they learn new things about themselves.
They are, in a sense, like those cups for sale in my email
this morning.
What people pour into those cups determines the flavor of
their life. Your choice: tap water or
sake.
“I think about living
life on steroids. I think that life is very short. You should have the best the
world has to offer,” she says.
[Shauna Mei photo by Wearenytech.com, Glasses photo by AHAlife.com]