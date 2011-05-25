Zynga IPO, Zuckerberg On The Middle East And Regulation, MacBooks Earn Top Marks, And More…

Facebook is integrating music-streaming service Spotify in as little as two weeks, according to sources close to Forbes. Music-streaming is reportedly a long-held wish of Zuckerberg’s, who might finally be able to bring the service into the mainstream. So, after Spotify launches, will it finally put an end to status updates of just lyrics? — Updated, 4:20 p.m.

Zynga’s Imminent IPO

FarmVille and social-gaming sensation Zynga will file its paperwork with the SEC “as early as this week, or next week at the latest,” according to The Wall Street Journal. If LinkedIn’s wild IPO success is any indication, Zynga will likely price itself around a gazillion dollars.

Zuckerberg At eG8

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg offered some rare insights into his social views at his eG8 talk in Paris. He downplayed Facebook’s role in recent uprisings across the Middle East, saying it was more about the Internet in general than Facebook in specific. However, in a nod to Facebook’s influence, he strongly cautioned leaders that legal restrictions on Facebook in other areas would damage its ability to help users democratize governance.