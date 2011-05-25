The Only Way To Get Important Things Done

“How can I get 7-8 hours of sleep when I’m with my kids from the moment I arrive home, and I need some time for myself before bed?”

“How can I find time to exercise when I have to get up early in the morning and I’m exhausted by the time I get home in the evening?”

“How can I possibly keep up when I get 200 emails a day?”

“When is there time to think reflectively and strategically?”

These are the sorts of plaintive questions I’m asked over and over again when I give talks these days, whether they’re at companies, conferences, schools, hospitals or government agencies.

Most everyone I meet feels pulled in more directions than ever, expected to work longer hours, and asked to get more done, often with fewer resources. But in these same audiences, there are also, invariably, a handful of people who are getting things done, including the important stuff, and somehow still managing to have a life.

What have they figured out that the rest of their colleagues have not?