Top Ten Beliefs From The Future Of Business, Branding, And Advertising

We First is not an idea anyone can own. It exists in the collective and serves as a platform to celebrate every brand, advertising agency, social entrepreneur, non-profit and concerned citizen that chooses to serve the interests of others as well as themselves.

With that in mind, here is an explanation of the inspiration behind We First and ten core beliefs that underscore it.

We First is a way of looking at the world.

It asserts that we now live in an intimately connected, mutually dependent, global community.

It recognizes that selfish Me First thinking hurts business, people we care about, millions of strangers and the planet.

It embraces the seismic impact of digital and social technology that is transforming our professional and personal lives.

It accepts the challenge of millions of consumers who want brands to be a force for change in return for their loyalty, goodwill and purchases.