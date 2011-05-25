advertisement
Top Ten Beliefs From The Future Of Business, Branding, And Advertising

We First is not an idea anyone can own. It exists in the collective and serves as a platform to celebrate every brand, advertising agency, social entrepreneur, non-profit and concerned citizen that chooses to serve the interests of others as well as themselves.

By Simon Mainwaring1 minute Read

With that in mind, here is an explanation of the inspiration behind We First and ten core beliefs that underscore it.

We First is a way of looking at the world.

It asserts that we now live in an intimately connected, mutually dependent, global community.

It recognizes that selfish Me First thinking hurts business, people we care about, millions of strangers and the planet.

It embraces the seismic impact of digital and social technology that is transforming our professional and personal lives.

It accepts the challenge of millions of consumers who want brands to be a force for change in return for their loyalty, goodwill and purchases.

It believes that this unprecedented collision of global needs and personal wants, of human emotion and social technology, of powerful brands and newly empowered consumers has the potential to transform our world.

Ten Core Beliefs

1. An inter-dependent, global community requires an expanded definition of self-interest.

2. The future of profit is purpose.

3. Technology is teaching us to be human again.

4. Consumers want a better world, not just better widgets.

5. Brands must become architects of community.

6. Brands and ad agencies must become day traders in social emotion.

7. The evolution of revolution is contribution.

8. The false separation between living and giving must end.

9. Life’s necessities must generate the necessities for life.

10. Prosperity is not the wealth of a few but the well-being of many.

What core principles or beliefs would you add? Do you believe the private sector is trending in this direction?

Reprinted from SimonMainwaring.com

Simon Mainwaring is a branding consultant, advertising creative director, blogger, and speaker. A former Nike creative at Wieden & Kennedy, Portland, and worldwide creative director for Motorola at Ogilvy, he now consults for brands and creative companies that are re-inventing their industries and enabling positive change. Follow him at SimonMainwaring.com or on Twitter @SimonMainwaring.

About the author

Simon Mainwaring is the founder of We First, the leading social branding firm that provides consulting and training to help companies use social media to build their brand reputation, profits and social impact. Simon is a member of the Sustainable Brands Advisory Board, the Advisory Board of the Center for Public Diplomacy at the USC Annenberg School, the Transformational Leadership Council and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts in London

