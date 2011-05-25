BlogWorld Expo NYC Sets Up Donation Link after #Joplin Tornado

The people who run BlogWorld Expo in New York City have put together a donation site in order to send money to the victims of the Joplin, Missouri tornado that has claimed so many lives.

You can visit the page here.

The tornado slid through Joplin, Missouri just three days ago, and has so far left 124 people dead and 1,500 missing.

I was born in St. Louis, Missouri, so I took a personal interest in donating. My money will be put to good use. I encourage you to at least think about it during what is turning out to be the deadliest tornado season in several decades.