Why AOL’s Tim Armstrong Isn’t Sweating Dial-Up Revenues

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong didn’t have to go very far to discover his company was struggling. He just asked one of his employees. And the employee, Michael Arrington, was happy to fill him in.

During an awkward and tense exchange at TechCrunch’s Disrupt conference on Monday, Armstrong asked Arrington, who was moderating the discussion, whether he felt AOL was in trouble–quite the turn given Armstrong is the boss, and Arrington is the one who was supposed to be asking the questions.

“Yes,” Arrington said immediately. “I think there is a plan [for AOL], but if you didn’t have the dial-up revenue, the company would not be profitable. Would it?”

“That’s opinion,” Armstrong shot back.

“Well that should be fact,” Arrington retorted, before acknowledging that the mood on stage had become “a little sensitive.” This wasn’t, after all, just Arianna Huffington clumsily shilling for her corporate parent.

Revenue from dial-up, the increasingly irrelevant Internet service, does, in fact, represent a huge part of AOL’s portfolio. Last quarter, dial-up brought AOL $215.4 million, roughly 39% of its total revenue and representing about 80% of its overall profit, according to the New Yorker. If that revenue were to disappear, would AOL lose its profitability, as Arrington suggests? A decline of 24% in quarterly dial-up revenue and a drop of 86% in profit suggests as much. How could Armstrong call those facts opinion?