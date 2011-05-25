Fast Company Is Hiring A Back-End Programmer

We are looking for a Back-end Programmer to join the Fast Company development group in downtown New York City.

You consider yourself a programmer, but could easily get a job as a system administrator. You know how to compile Linux from source, can do bottleneck analysis of both networks and applications, and can give coherent arguments both for and against application frameworks like Drupal. You regularly make open source applications better by going into their source code and making changes.

We’re a Drupal shop, so you should be strong in PHP, MySQL, and Linux administration. Ideally you’ll have experience running applications in the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud.

If this sounds like you, our development team would like to meet you! Send your resume, a few work samples where you clearly identify your role on the project, as well as the coolest website you saw today to jobs@fastcompany.com.



Fast Company is the world’s leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics, leadership, and design. Our newest site, Co.Design, was the recipient of a National Magazine Award this year. Fast Company was founded on a single premise: A global revolution was changing business, and business was changing the world. Fast Company set out to chronicle how companies create and compete, to highlight new business practices, and to showcase the teams and individuals who are inventing the future and reinventing business. EOE.

