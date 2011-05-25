Think Twice Before Frowning In The Security Line

There are some things business travelers just shouldn’t do. Tug on Superman’s cape, Spit into the wind. Pull the mask off the ol’ Lone Ranger. And you don’t mess around with the Transportation Security Administration, more fondly known by its acronym, TSA, which some wags insist stands for Touching Sensitive Areas.Don’t frown. I mean, it’s OK to frown at Totally Spurious Acronyms (TSA); please just don’t do it in front of the real TSA.

Why not? you may ask. It’s simply because in security lines

the act of frowning is, well, frowned upon–this according to a recent

eFlyer-Intelligence story at Global Traveler USA online, which notes that the TSA is now

monitoring passenger behavior–yes, including facial expressions. Start

practicing your best Chauncey Gardiner pose.

In so doing, the TSA

invested a few taxpayer dollars in coining one of the most memorable job

descriptions to come out of any federal agency: “behavioral

indicator officers.” Might this be an indicator of things to come?

These officers — shall we call them BIOs? — are, according to news reports, now in face-saving

mode at 161 airports across the Land of the Free and Home of the Naked

Scanners.

BTW–if you wondered, the

TSA has 486 of the millimeter wave and backscatter imagers in operation at 78

airports. Meantime, there is a move afoot in Congress to stop deploying these

devices, which many consider an invasion of personal liberty. Some also worry

about the radiation

dosage that the x-ray backscatter devices deliver.

All of this would cause me

to frown too. But never in an airport.

That’s because in the

security line, in proximity to the intrepid BIOs, looks count. Imagine getting

hauled away because you grimaced at the guy groping you. Remember, you are your

smile. So ladies, check your mascara. Careful of the eyeliner. Add more blush.

(Is it me, or has the TSA given a whole new meaning to the term “face

time”?)

Fortunately, the security

folks have stepped in with yet another acronym that encapsulates this new

procedure: SPOT, for Screening Passengers by Observation Technique. I kid you

not. I mean, do the feds derive a Misplaced Achievement Nerdiness In All Caps,

or what?