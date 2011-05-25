The Most Dangerous Entrepreneur Is Also a Gardener

Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble , and a self-titled “most dangerous kind of entrepreneur” also happens to be a great gardener. And a dad to three kids. And a mountain biker. And a photographer and part-time astronomer (he has telescopes).

And did you know he once went to a coffee plantation in

Costa Rica? He says he went there to see the source of the coffee he drank.

“I really encourage you to do this. When you are into

something, and you go to the source, and you learn the methodology of the

creation of that thing, you get an appreciation,” he says.

Customer Relationship Management, or CRM, should operate in a

similar way, he says, appreciating the metaphor. Sales and marketing people should be able to go to the “source” of all the lifestyle and social situations that create sales and buying opportunities.

Nimble takes that inherently social process of

business sales and marketing and makes the administrative tasks of those roles

equally social. In that way, nothing gets lost to time, the social stream, or administrative boredom and frustration.

Unlike other CRM

platforms, this one takes social contacts directly from the web, as they are published and curated on several different platforms,

and puts it all on one platform that is completely open–and free–for

individuals. If a person in your contact list has several profiles–on LinkedIn,

Twitter, Facebook–for example (there are currently no other social platforms

available for consolidating), it will show all of these contacts on one screen

and give you the option of adding them. You have then at your disposal a list

of location points, and a screen that enables messaging, action items and a

constant stream of conversation so that you know where you began, where you are

in the present, and where you ended once the deals are done.