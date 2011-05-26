Almost Sold Out: 2011 Most Creative People In Business Event

Tickets to the 3rd annual Most Creative People event in New York City are
selling fast.
Along with Fast Company editors and writers, you’ll get access to some of the Most Creative
People in Business. Where else will you find a White House chef, the coolest
guy at Microsoft, a synthetic biology superstar, a headhunter for humanity, and
the king of craft beers?
Speaker’s include:
- Colin Archipley, Co-owner, Veterans for Sustainable Agriculture Training
- Sam Calagione, Founder and President, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
- Leila Chirayath Janah, Founder, Samasource
- Eric Dishman, Fellow and Director of Health
Innovation, Intel Architecture Group
- Sam Kass, Assistant Chef and Senior Policy Advisory, Healthy Food Initiatives, White House (pictured below)
- Alex Kipman, General Manager of Incubation for Xbox 360, Microsoft
- Carol Kruse, SVP, Marketing, ESPN
- Reshma Shetty, Cofounder, Ginkgo BioWorks
- Baratunde Thurston, Director of Digital, The Onion
The event will be intimate, giving access to the business luminaries speaking
and attending, so come spend a day with Fast Company and change the way your
brain works.
The Most Creative People in Business event takes place on Thursday, June 9th at
City Winery in NYC. You can buy tickets here: http://mostcreativepeople.com/tickets.php
Follow the conversation on Twitter: #MCP11