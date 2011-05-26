Almost Sold Out: 2011 Most Creative People In Business Event

Tickets to the 3rd annual Most Creative People event in New York City are selling fast.

Along with Fast Company editors and writers, you’ll get access to some of the Most Creative

People in Business. Where else will you find a White House chef, the coolest

guy at Microsoft, a synthetic biology superstar, a headhunter for humanity, and

the king of craft beers?

Speaker’s include:

Colin Archipley, Co-owner, Veterans for Sustainable Agriculture Training

Sam Calagione, Founder and President, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Leila Chirayath Janah, Founder, Samasource

Eric Dishman, Fellow and Director of Health

Innovation , Intel Architecture Group

, Sam Kass, Assistant Chef and Senior Policy Advisory, Healthy Food Initiatives, White House (pictured below)

White House (pictured below) Alex Kipman, General Manager of Incubation for Xbox 360, Microsoft

Microsoft Carol Kruse, SVP, Marketing, ESPN

Reshma Shetty, Cofounder, Ginkgo BioWorks

Baratunde Thurston, Director of Digital, The Onion

The event will be intimate, giving access to the business luminaries speaking

and attending, so come spend a day with Fast Company and change the way your

brain works.



The Most Creative People in Business event takes place on Thursday, June 9th at

City Winery in NYC. You can buy tickets here: http://mostcreativepeople.com/tickets.php

Follow the conversation on Twitter: #MCP11