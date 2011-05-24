Guy Kawasaki: The Multifaceted Benefits Of An Enchanting Brand

SM: Hi I’m Simon Mainwaring, and today I have the pleasure of sitting here with Guy Kawasaki, who’s tenth book, Enchantment, was a real revelation to me because what he did was to personalize and explain how brands need to humanize themselves in new ways in order to become an enchanting brand. Guy, thanks for being here. What I want to talk about specifically is that a lot of the C-suite and marketing executives are facing a challenge: how do they humanize themselves, how do they make themselves more available and how do they make themselves into enchanting brands? Where do they begin?

GK: The three pillars of enchanting brands are likability, trustworthiness and quality. I’ll give you three companies that any brand can aspire to. You want the likability of Virgin or Richard Branson. First time I met him he asked if I flew Virgin. I said ‘No, I fly United.’ He got on his knees and started polishing my shoes with his jacket. That’s likability. For trustworthiness, think of Zappos. Millions of women trust Zappos enough to buy shoes sight unseen. Think about that. That’s real trust. Then for the quality product, that’s Apple. Great products whether it’s Macintosh, iPod, iPad or anything. So if you question or are hesitant to think of making your company enchanting, just look at those companies. Wouldn’t you want to be the Zappos, Apple or Virgin of your segment?

SM: Absolutely. And what I think a lot of C-suite executives may not realize is that the benefits are often unseen. For example, it makes a big difference to employee engagement: how much they like to work at that company and how effective they will be as word-of-mouth advertisers. What are some of the benefits you see with an enchanting brand with their employees?

GK: I think the key to enchanting an employee is that you show them that, by working for your organization, you acquire what Daniel Pink describes as MAP, which is mastery (go to a company, master new skills), autonomy (working independently with no one breathing down your neck), and purpose (working towards a higher purpose than simply making a buck). So when you have an enchanted employee, that employee radiates that kind of delight to the customer. It’s very hard to imagine an angry employee creating good customer relations. Next time you fly, ask yourself, is this employee enchanted with the airline they work with.

SM: This necessarily implies, both for leadership and for employees, a requirement that they be more available and more human with their customers, which implies a lack of control. This can be very scary for the corporate animal. How would you say a brand can handle this shift, and how would they moderate that relationship in real time?