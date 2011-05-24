Square Field Test: Whipping Out Jack Dorsey’s Digital Wallet In The Wild

Yesterday, Jack Dorsey unveiled the latest iteration of Square, his popular mobile payment system for iOS and Android, which now offers consumers the ability to pay merchants without the hassle of pulling out credit cards or dealing with receipts. With Square’s new “card case,” a sort of digital loyalty card, users can now track all purchases digitally, either through the app on one’s iPhone or through receipts sent via text message. Dorsey said Square’s new streamlined payment process, elegant design, and in-depth Google-like analytics were undeniable leaps forward in customer transactions. And even as he spoke, the technorati were already amplifying Square’s fresh press release and heralding the end of the cash register.

But as revolutionary as it might be, Square has lots of challenges ahead, and, at least initially, asks small businesses to value cool over confidence. Square didn’t aim to bring on big-box retailers like Best Buy or Walmart for its launch, which might have engendered immediate trust, if not adoption, by businesses big and small. (Square might not even make sense for retailers who want to easily scan barcodes or run end-of-day reports.) Rather, it launched with a trendy set of businesses who are asked to shoulder the risk of the newfangled system (a tiny coffee shop attached to a theater that you’d be challenged to find even with directions, a crepe joint in the funky East Village). It’s no accident that Dorsey borrowed the language of Steve Jobs during his announcement Monday (using “magical” several times to describe the interface), and that the system is iPad-based. But the launch partners themselves don’t seem fully convinced that Square “just works.”

At Everyman Espresso and another store in New York City, we immediately noticed that the cash register had not been replaced. One of the central benefits of Square, Dorsey said, was that you’d no longer need the ugly, clunky registers of yore. But they remained up and running just in case. (Another location we visited said they planned to get rid of the cash register soon, and fully run its business through Square.)

To see how the payment system worked, we first purchased an item using the most outmoded system of all: cash. Grabbing the goods, having the clerk ring them on up the register, pulling out a wad of bills, and waiting for change and a receipt took 43 seconds. (Yes, we actually timed it.)