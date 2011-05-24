Fast Company Is Hiring A Sr. Front-End Developer

We are looking for a Senior Front-end Developer to join the Fast Company design team in downtown New York City.

You should be extremely comfortable being creative within the technical confines of modern web development. All candidates should be able to take a project from a whiteboard or paper sketch, into an image mockup, and follow-up with an amazing web application designed in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS. Exceptional candidates will do this with speed, clarity, and a sense of design that promotes beauty over code bulk.

You know how to construct a good design. You want to be involved in a team that is working on interesting projects and pushing the boundaries for what’s possible. You know what’s happening, where the state of the art is, and use this knowledge to get things done. Does this sound like you?

If so, our development team is looking for a front-end designer bubbling with ideas on ways to make user experiences better and simpler. Send your resume, work samples, and the coolest website you saw today to jobs@fastcompany.com.

Fast Company is the world’s leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics, leadership, and design. Our newest site, Co.Design, was the recipient of a National Magazine Award this year. Fast Company was founded on a single premise: A global revolution was changing business, and business was changing the world. Fast Company set out to chronicle how companies create and compete, to highlight new business practices, and to showcase the teams and individuals who are inventing the future and reinventing business. EOE.

Techcode: HTML, XHTML, JavaScript, CSS, JQuery, PHP, PhotoShop, Illustrator, UX, UI, TypeKit, Drupal, Dreamweaver. SEO, Theme design, Flash.