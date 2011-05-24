Infographic Of The Day: Are Android Users Less Tech Savvy Than iPhone Users?

We love it when an infographic presents data in a clean, simple way — and when the data happens to be totally baffling. For example, let’s look at this chart, produced by Trulia, one of the leading real estate listing websites.

Trulia simply looked at their traffic data, and produced a chart showing how prevalent Android use was versus iPhone use, in the course of two weeks in April:

Now, there’s been lots of crazy data showing that Android phones currently far outsell iPhones — and that Android owns as much as 50% of the smartphone market. So if you were looking at the graph above, you’d expect that Android access would far outstrip iPhone use. After all, isn’t Android market share more than double that of the iPhone? Instead, you get the opposite: iPhones rule. And not by a little bit. They dominate.

What the eff is going on here?

We mulled the data for a while, and most of the obvious explanations don’t make sense. For example, you could argue that this data presents a sampling error — that Trulia’s audience is simply lots of people who happen to be “the iPhone type.” But Trulia actually has a very large mobile-user base, and has 4.8 million listings on its website. In other words, that’s a pretty damn big sample. It’s hard to believe that such a sampling error would hold up in the face of so much data.