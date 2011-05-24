The Dr. Moreau Of Music

Amon Tobin is a master of metamorphosis.

On ISAM, his eighth and latest album (released today via indie British label Ninja Tune), he’s evolved once again. This time he’s built a virtual orchestra of out digitally rendered instruments, nearly all of them more or less synthesized from found objects. “I’m trying to make sounds that don’t exist in the real world, using things in the real world,” Tobin says. “On this album, the sound isn’t what it seems. There’s no real guitar, real drum, or real voice. They’ve all been built to sound like instruments–but I can get them to do impossible things.”

The 39-year-old Brazilian electronic composer began his career in the mid-’90s as a DJ/producer renowned for his drum-n-bass beats and has since evolved into a pioneer in experimental music and become a sought-after sound designer behind two of the gaming world’s most cinematic and gritty soundtracks–Splinter Cell and Infamous. His signature style is in his ability to morph sounds, like he did on 2007’s Foley Room, extracting samples from field recordings (a roaring motorcycle, an ant eating grass) and break them down by their “spectral components”–that is, analyzing the physics of each sound: What are its physical parameters? How does it reverberate? Tobin even takes apart his own pipes on ISAM, messing with recordings of his singing voice until it takes on the eerie soprano of a young girl.

Meanwhile, back in real life Tobin has collaborated with British artist Tessa Farmer, who created original visual work inspired by ISAM. Farmer also manipulates and re-purposes unexpected materials, only here, she’s made miniature sculptures out of insect carcasses, turning dead bugs into exquisitely spooky fairies. Tobin and Farmer “have a complete synergy with their work,” explains Ninja Tune’s Maddy Salvage, who introduced the duo to each other. “They both gather and collate materials from their chosen environments and translate the commonplace into complex systems. They break things down, strip away familiar layers, and reorder or transform them to create hybrids that lead the imagination into other unsettling and disorientating worlds.” A limited edition CD package includes a full-color hardbound book of Farmer’s sculpture along with exclusive interviews with both artists on the project. Farmer’s series will also be on display at the Crypt Gallery in London, beginning May 26, with ISAM as the companion soundtrack.