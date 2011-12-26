Reclaim Your Life, One Experience At A Time

Up to now the main contribution of the fledgling science psychology has been to discover how past events shed light on present behavior. It has made us aware that adult irrationality is often the result of childhood frustrations. But there is another way that the discipline of psychology can be put to use. It is in helping answer the question: Given that we are who we are, with whatever hangups and repressions, what can we do to improve our future?

To overcome the anxieties and depressions of contemporary life, individuals

must become independent of the social environment to the degree

that they no longer respond exclusively in terms of its rewards and punishments.

To achieve such autonomy, a person has to learn to provide rewards

to herself. She has to develop the ability to find enjoyment and purpose

regardless of external circumstances. This challenge is both easier and more

difficult than it sounds: easier because the ability to do so is entirely within

each person’s hands; difficult because it requires a discipline and perseverance

that are relatively rare in any era, and perhaps especially in the present.

And before all else, achieving control over experience requires a drastic

change in attitude about what is important and what is not.

We grow up believing that what counts most in our lives is that which

will occur in the future. Parents teach children that if they learn good habits

now, they will be better off as adults. Teachers assure pupils that the boring

classes will benefit them later, when the students are going to be looking

for jobs. The company vice president tells junior employees to have patience

and work hard, because one of these days they will be promoted to the

executive ranks. At the end of the long struggle for advancement, the golden

years of retirement beckon. “We are always getting to live,” as Ralph Waldo

Emerson used to say, “but never living.” Or as poor Frances learned in the

children’s story, it is always bread and jam tomorrow, never bread and

jam today.

Of course this emphasis on the postponement of gratification is to a certain

extent inevitable. As Freud and many others before and after him have

noted, civilization is built on the repression of individual desires. It would

be impossible to maintain any kind of social order, any complex division

of labor, unless society’s members were forced to take on the habits and

skills that the culture required, whether the individuals liked it or not. Socialization,

or the transformation of a human organism into a person who

functions successfully within a particular social system, cannot be avoided.

The essence of socialization is to make people dependent on social controls,

to have them respond predictably to rewards and punishments. And the

most effective form of socialization is achieved when people identify so

thoroughly with the social order that they no longer can imagine themselves

breaking any of its rules.

In making us work for its goals, society is assisted by some powerful allies:

our biological needs and our genetic conditioning. All social controls,

for instance, are ultimately based on a threat to the survival instinct. The

people of an oppressed country obey their conquerors because they want

to go on living. Until very recently, the laws of even the most civilized nations

(such as Great Britain) were enforced by the threats of caning, whipping,

mutilation, or death.

When they do not rely on pain, social systems use pleasure as the inducement

to accept norms. The “good life” promised as a reward for a lifetime

of work and adherence to laws is built on the cravings contained in our

genetic programs. Practically every desire that has become part of human

nature, from sexuality to aggression, from a longing for security to a receptivity

to change, has been exploited as a source of social control by

politicians, churches, corporations, and advertisers. To lure recruits into

the Turkish armed forces, the sultans of the sixteenth century promised

conscripts the rewards of raping women in the conquered territories;

nowadays posters promise young men that if they join the army, they will

“see the world.”

It is important to realize that seeking pleasure is a reflex response built

into our genes for the preservation of the species, not for the purpose of

our own personal advantage. The pleasure we take in eating is an efficient

way to ensure that the body will get the nourishment it needs. The pleasure

of sexual intercourse is an equally practical method for the genes to program

the body to reproduce and thereby to ensure the continuity of the genes.

When a man is physically attracted to a woman, or vice versa, he usually

imagines–assuming that he thinks about it at all–that this desire is an

expression of his own individual interests, a result of his own intentions.

In reality, more often than not his interest is simply being manipulated by

the invisible genetic code, following its own plans. As long as the attraction is a reflex based on purely physical reactions, the person’s own conscious plans probably play only a minimal role. There is nothing wrong with following this genetic programming

and relishing the resulting pleasures it provides, as long as we recognize

them for what they are, and as long as we retain some control over

them when it is necessary to pursue other goals, to which we might decide

to assign priority.