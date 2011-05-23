A Letter To The Class Of 2010 (Not A Typo)

I’m sorry to say that your time in the sun is fading fast. Those of you who have gotten comfortable in your job at the country store, instead of continuing to pursue a job in your field, are now facing the reality of being yesterday’s news. You ask, how can this be?

The newest model to hit the workplace is the Class of 2011. The paint is barely dry on these kids, yet employers are placing down payments (also known as signing bonuses) to ensure they get the latest and greatest available.

A recent Wall Street Journal article highlighted the growing trend of companies remaining loyal to this year’s fresh crop of grads. Those who graduated in the middle of the worst recession in recent history, the class of 2009 and 2010 have found they no longer have the appeal of those behind them.

Accounting firms like Ernst & Young hired 2,800 undergraduates and graduate students this year–22% more than in 2010, according to Dan Black, Americas director of campus recruiting. Black points out that unless members of the class of 2009 or 2010 have gone back to get a masters, they are going to have a tough time finding a job. “We might hire some of them, but we feel beholden to the folks who are graduating this year,” states Black.

“No fair!” you might be crying. Well, eventually it was going to happen. Someone younger was going to take your place. But who knew it was going to happen so quickly?

You can groan and moan or you can take matters into your own hand. You can get serious about your job search, as each year you wait will have a compounding impact on your earning potential. Begin by: