iFive: More Sony Hacks, Apple Store Refresh, Foxconn Explosion, Copyright Site Seizures, Time Warner Vs. Municipal Nets

1. Sony Greece seems to have been hack attacked , the latest in a horrible round of digital invasions into Sony’s network. The attack has occurred as Sony has managed to get its limping PlayStation Network back online, and seems to be a fairly standard SQL injection type exploit, and hackers have posted evidence they’ve accessed some personal info on local users of the Sony net.

2. Apple did indeed refresh its physical stores over the weekend, with better displays and a new product labeling system that’s seen special iPads acting as interactive labels–even for iPads and smaller iPods. The iOS app is being refreshed too, with build-to-order Macs now available via the app. But the expectation is that Apple may be about to augment its system further, possibly including Jack Dorsey’s Square as an in-store purchasing system.

3. Late Friday Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn in China suffered a disaster when an explosion ripped through its Chengdu plant–rapidly set up to manufacture iPads–killing two people immediately and injuring many more, one of whom has since died. The explosion is initially being blamed on aluminum dust, which can be highly explosive. Apple has stated it’s assisting with an investigation, and production isn’t expected to suffer.

4. U.S. authorities are continuing with their seizure of “offending” website domains, and over the weekend seized a long list of new sites that promote copyright infringement. One site, taken as part of the recent round of “Operation Our Sites” is Re1ease.net, a site that reportedly didn’t host any infringing material itself, but which did link to “offending” sites–suggesting that the Customs folk may be expanding their scope. Critics may wonder: Will they seize Google.com next, for similar reasons?

5. Time Warner cable is reported to have scored a big “win” in North Carolina, and has persuaded government officials not to veto the “anti-municipal internet” bill. Municipalities, frustrated by the lack of commercial, reliable fast, broadband service, had been building their own alternatives, and local cable companies had complained they can’t compete with such “nationalized” systems–hence the new bill.

