Facebook’s Hack-A-Months Cause Disruption, Innovation

Tech giants such as Google to Facebook are famous for hack-a-thons, all-night marathon coding sessions where eager employees build something unrelated to their current projects. While a break from the usual grind helps free programmers for more creative pursuits, the one day time-limit can stunt innovation and lead to only tiny breakthroughs.

For truly disruptive products, Facebook needed a truly disruptive practice, so they stretched the hyper-focused concept of the hack-at-thon another 29 days, where employees do nothing but intensively build out ambitious projects. Among hack-a-month’s many successes is Facebook Deals, the Groupon-like daily deal feature that vaulted the social networking site into the e-commerce industry (check out MTV’s coverage of a Facebook hack-a-thon below).

“I can’t imagine [Facebook Deals] happening faster without hack-a-month,” says engineering manager David Ferguson.

At Facebook (and other web giants), new features are often run like mini-startups: Employees initiate projects by convincing their peers to get involved and then cooperate as relatively atonomous teams. Ferguson argues that hack-a-month offers experienced engineers the opportunity to make a persuasive prototype for unique projects.

“We had been discussing [Facebook Deals] for a while,” he says. Once engineer Brian Sa, whose hack-a-month project launched Deals, “was given the ability to spend all this time focusing on it, he built a prototype that was extremely compelling. And, once people could see it, and how it worked, they got excited about it, and that’s how it picked up momentum.”