Lathan Hodge On The War Between Technology And Culture

As technology and culture clash in the cities, poor minorities get caught in the economic crossfire. Lathan Hodge is a producer of a powerful new film called Innovating Cities. It looks at how people are blending tech trends, culture, education and innovation. It showcases some powerful perspectives from thought-leaders like John Kao and other compelling activists. We talked the other week about the challenges we all face fusing technology and culture. Check it out.



What moved you to being working on the film Innovating Cities?

Lathan Hodge: As a producer, I’m fascinating about cities and how they work or

sometimes don’t work. We live in them time of the MegaCities and as

80% of the world’s population lives in cities, how will cities work in

the future? Looking at the United States there are tremendous opportunities in

our urban centers.

Who

all is part of your team?

Lathan Hodge: The team includes; Ahmad

Mansur, the founder of Urban Economy Institute.-Ahmad is a

strategist and leadership expert who brings innovated solutions to

cities, communities and regions. On the creative side Roy Miles Director and Editor and Morgan

Schmidt-Feng Director of Photography worked with me to produce

this complex documentary.

When looking at the impact of

gentrification across the country what are the issues that are the most

alarming?

Lathan Hodge: We see the minority populations shifting out of cities. In Oakland, California

25% of the African American population has moved out the city. In the San

Francisco Bay Area there has been a 9.8% loss of African

Americans leaving the city. in Chicago, 11% of the African

American population was loss between 2000 and 2009, while the Hispanic population is

increasing there.