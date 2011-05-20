How To Stop Spam, Google’s Financial Advisor Program, Microsoft Hooks Students With Free Xboxes, And More…

Take that Congress! Mark Zuckerberg recently argued that a child-safe version of Facebook should be available for the countless under-age users who are already using the site, despite being grilled by Congress on its lax policy towards younger users (see below). Zuckerberg claims that, educationally speaking, being well versed in social media is an important part of growing up in the 21st century. — Updated, 4:50 p.m.

How To Stop Spam: Give Up Your Viagra

Stop paying for spam-related products like Viagra online, and we’ll cut the spam empire off at the source, argue two researchers from the University of California. “You’d cut off the money that supports the entire spam enterprise,” if you ignore bait to buy those types of products, says Stefan Savage of UC San Diego. The trick is to convince companies like Visa to refuse money from shady companies, such as two of the biggest based in Azerbaijan and the West Indies–but, then again, money is money.

Google’s New Finance Initiative

Google wants to turn the frustrating process of finding a credit card, mortgage, and bank account into a big-buttoned, easy-comparison process. After users select their favorite offer, they can initiate contact, apply online, or call through a forwarding number that masks their information. Google has come a long way since they wrote, “Google does not do horoscopes, financial advice, or chat.” Personally, we can’t wait for Google horoscopes.