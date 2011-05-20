Kiva Powers Up Web Commerce With New Bot-On-Bot Action

With new upgrades, Kiva Systems robots, the productivity-boosting, pick-and-pull helpers at the warehouses of Diapers.com, Walgreens, Gilt Groupe, and many others, are working in pairs–and in all three dimensions. And they’re answering a huge new e-commerce demand.

“Kiva already proved what happens when companies pair humans with robots,” Kiva Systems CEO and founder Mick Mountz tells Fast Company. “Now we’re showing what happens when robots work with robots.”

Kiva made a name for itself with bots that have doubled or even quadrupled productivity for companies moving at the speed of web orders, filling a massive long-tail array of products. They hum along an invisible electronic track in warehouses, slip underneath specialized, four-faced, podlike shelves of products as light as diapers or as heavy as bottled water (bots lift pods up to 3,000 pounds). Then they deliver goods from the deep recesses of cavernous storage spaces to humans, who finish the jobs. All the while, they’re crunching numbers, paying attention to which products they move most, and organizing the warehouses with hot items up front, last season’s leftovers in back. “They’re sorting by popularity. And they’re dynamic and adaptive,” Mountz says of his massive mechanical worker bees.

After a night or two docked to servers, these bots are getting software upgrades–dubbed Enhanced High-Density Storage Option–that lets them organize product pods on multiple levels, using lifts to put less-popular stock not only on back shelves, but on high levels. “What’s new is now product can be organized on multiple levels,” Mountz says.

[See this in action on a single level in the heat map animation below: Packing stations, the robot destinations, are on the outer rim; orange or red colors represent the hottest selling items.]