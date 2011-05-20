Monetizing The Rapture

“You never want a serious crisis to go to waste,” Rahm Emanuel once said . With great disruption comes great possibility. So tomorrow’s supposed “rapture,” when the faithful will ascend to heaven, leaving behind the faithless, presents a business opportunity not to be missed.

The idea of rapture is more complicated than your garden-variety Doomsday. Since billions of sinners and non-believers will be left behind on the now God-forsaken Earth, we’ll have to deal with–and take economic advantage of–everything that the faithful who were vacuumed up into heaven left behind. Don’t feel bad, God has already judged you and found you lacking.

What are some these business opportunities? Take pets, for instance. Not all dogs go to heaven, apparently. Scripture remains mute on the question of whether animals have an eternal soul that can be redeemed like human ones, which presents a conundrum: Who will feed Fido when you’re gone? The answer: atheists.

A New Hampshire retiree, Bart Centre, came up with Eternal Earth-Bound Pets. For a nominal fee of $135, Centre promises that his staff will go and take care of your pet in the event of rapture (the fine print: The rapture must occur within 10 years of payment for the agreement to be valid). The former retail executive told ABC news the other day that he only has 258 customers (though note, that’s almost $35,000 in revenue), out of the 40 million who believe in rapture, so he has hardly saturated the market–yet!

“I saw dollar signs, because no one has more pets per capita and more rapture-believing Christians than the good old U.S.A.,” he told the L.A. Times. He added that if customers are suspicious that he might not hold up his end of the bargain in the event of rapture, they ought to endow a third-party atheist with “post-rapture power of attorney” to enforce the agreement.

It’s simply the most colorful of a number of businesses–some cynical, some not–that have mushroomed up around the rapture. The website “You’ve Been Left Behind” offers to send off letters to your loved ones who didn’t believe in Jesus enough to make the cut. The site, in its own words, “gives you one last opportunity to reach your lost family and friends For Christ.”

A similar site, “Post-Rapture Post,” charges up to $800 (or, to be fair, as few as $5) to send pre-delivered letters to loved ones. The $800 treatment involves calligraphy on “medieval parchment style paper,” the founder told ABC.