Should Facebook Pay You? Or: How To Monetize Friends And Charge People

Johan Staël von Holstein doesn’t seem to like Mark Zuckerberg.

“I have 5,000 friends on Facebook,” says the Swedish-born entrepreneur, who lives in Singapore, but was about to board a flight from Barcelona to Germany, and then to Dubai, when we spoke by phone. “I could have had 10,000, but Mark Zuckerberg only lets me have five. I could have sent out an article to all of them, but I can’t, because Mark Zuckerberg only lets me send to 20 people. Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t let me do mass communication.”

Staël von Holstein is launching a Facebook competitor out of Singapore called MyCube; it’s currently in private beta. To hear Staël von Holstein tell it, MyCube will be the liberation forces poised to overthrow Zuckerberg’s autocracy. MyCube, for all its grandiose ambitions, actually has an intriguing set of principles at its core. It is private in ways that Facebook is not; users have complete control over their data, and MyCube will never mine that data to sell to advertisers or anyone else. And, in fact, MyCube believes that people should view their own data as valuable–offering a means for members of the site to monetize the information they share.

I just signed up on the site, and as a result was given 5,000 free “Cubes,” a virtual currency on the site worth a total of 50 Singapore dollars, or about $40 American. Staël von Holstein has a system of “nanopayments” planned for the site–payments even smaller than micropayments. On MyCube, you can charge for access to the content you create–pictures, articles, videos, and so on–and you can charge “down to the cost of a cent,” says Staël von Holstein. “This is essential, because a lot of information on the Internet is worth cents, not dollars. Once you can start charging cents for articles, photos, and videos, and then have a lot of people reading,” you can start charging for that content. You can also choose to feature advertising instead of charging your MyCube followers/ friends/ customers.

The difficulty of finding the right word for the way people stand in relation to one another underscores the difficulty MyCube faces. On the one hand, I’m wary of Mark Zuckerberg making money off of my data, even though he provides me with a free and useful service. On the other hand, I’m also wary of viewing all my digital social connections through a prism of commerce; I wouldn’t want to charge my friends to see my vacation photos.