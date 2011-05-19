Jay-Z’s New Cartoon State of Mind

Expect an animated presence from Jay-Z in 2011.

Hova has a development deal with Adult Swim that’s expected to result in an original series, possibly featuring the artist’s music, AdWeek reports in its Upfronts coverage.

Sources at Turner confirmed a partnership, although details remain scant. The multiplatinum hip-hop artist and entrepreneur is scheduled to perform tonight at Adult Swim’s upfront soiree, which kicks off at 9 p.m. at New York’s Roseland Ballroom.

The network’s daytime kin, Cartoon Network, has a certain kinship with the hip-hop set. It tried out an original series with André 3000 in 2006. And none other than Odd Future front man Tyler, The Creator makes mention of both Adventure Time With Finn and Jake and The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack on recent tracks.

Watching kids’-style TV has never felt so fresh!

[Image: Flickr user NRK P3]