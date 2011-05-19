Whatever You Feel Compelled To Do, Don’t

Remember the last time you pushed the “send” button for an email and then instantly regretted it? Or snapped at someone in a moment of frustration?

It’s easy to recite the litany of all we do wrong in our lives — eat and drink too much, exercise and sleep too little, spend too much on things we don’t need and run up too much debt, judge others too quickly and embrace them too conditionally, profligately consume resources and spend too much time obsessing about our own needs and too little focused on the needs of others.

We know better. We’re capable of better. So why exactly do we make so many short-sighted destructive choices?

Let me suggest a very basic answer: Unbeknownst to most of us, we each have at least two very distinct selves. They don’t know very much about one another. If you have any doubt this is so, think for a moment of what you’re like at your best, and what you’re like at your worst. Which one is the real you? The answer, of course, is both. Two selves — both you.

Under ordinary circumstances, our parasympathetic nervous system and our prefrontal cortex are running the show. We’re capable of thinking clearly, calmly and logically. In our work at The Energy Project, we call this the “Performance Zone.” It’s here that we’re capable of operating at our best.

In the face of a perceived threat, however, our sympathetic nervous system and amygdala take over and our second self steps up. A flood of stress hormones is released. Our pre-frontal cortex shuts down, we become narrow and more myopic in our vision, and we react more primitively and instinctively.

The physiology of fight or flight mobilizes us to attack, or run like hell. Think of this as the “Survival Zone.” It’s a great place to be if there’s a lion coming at you.