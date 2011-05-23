Time To Saddle Up, Education Entrepreneurs! Investors Are Ready To Listen To Your Pitch.

Tonight I interviewed Mick Hewitt, who works with Mastery Connect , a teacher sharing site that enables learning for students using social web practices. I asked him what the environment was like for startups in the education industry, and for any advice he might give people who are seeking money or seeking partnerships in the space. Every little bit of information helps in this era.

Douglas Crets: Given state of funding environment for startups, what are some

things entrepreneurs should do right now to establish relationships with

investment partners?

Mick Hewitt: It’s always been difficult for start-ups in edtech to raise

money, and the questions investors are asking right now are no different than

before. That being said, there is actually a movement in education

technology, that Joel Klein described at #NSVFSummit as ‘palpable.’ I think the

edtech community is highly aware of this and you can feel it.

So we’re seeing from the

investment community a willingness to take a second look and seeing some

investment rounds that seem to be larger than in years past. I think the

key thing that entrepreneurs can do right now with investment partners is to

discuss more deeply the problem statements of the pitch. Investors often

want the 1 minute elevator pitch and to define the problem you’re solving in

the first 20 seconds of that pitch.

Digging in to solve the

problems in education I would say needs a “deeper dive” than 1

minute. It’s important for entrepreneurs and investors to realize that

there is and will continue to be monetization in this market, but creating

solutions requires a good understanding of the inside of a classroom, school

structures and data systems, and the way learning works. I think it’s

important to establish relationships with investment partners that are

committed to the idea of making education better.

Douglas Crets: Education reform, or

market disruption as an answer to our current education needs?

Mick Hewitt: Great question. I’m a market disruption guy. I think

reform can be accelerated through market disruption in technology. From a

systems perspective, we are at a monumental time in edtech history. We

have a large majority of states that have agreed to common standards. This

is creating a tremendous opportunity both for learning and for the

market. The freemium model that was really a big part of the web over the

past several years is finally getting some steam in education. Freemium is very

disruptive and lowers the barrier for procurement in education and encourages

schools and districts to try things at a faster pace than the typical 9-12

month pilots of typical software sales in the industry. I think there are

a lot of great business models being formed around these ideas and being very

disruptive. We’ve seen companies going straight to teachers in a sort of

“direct to consumer” for this industry approach.