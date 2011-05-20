NSVFSummit 2011: A Gathering Of Education Reformers Hopes To Create 21st Century Learning

I had a conversation tonight with Richard Colvin, Executive Director at Education Sector , asking him what he was hearing at the #NSVFSummit , the Lollapalooza of the education reform set , and how it related to the 21 st Century education and work worlds. What he had to say was a good piece of constructive skepticism about whether real learning, or what people call “deeper learning” is really going on in this new shifting marketplace.

For those of you not in the know, Silicon Valley has of late

taken a massive interest in improving the lives of the American student and

teacher. Their way of doing this is to invest private dollars, foundation dollars,

and public money into new strategies for school development, curriculum,

education startups and delivery systems for content, technology and ideas.

There are doubts about the efficacy of the movement, but where there is doubt

there is no shortage of almost religious fervor about the good these people can

do to improve American education.

A visit to a NewSchools Venture Fund Summit is like walking

into the Mormon Tabernacle and rejoicing in hope and the potential for change.

It really does seem almost evangelical. And it should not be missed.

Douglas Crets:

what have you been hearing at this event, what seems to stand out to you in

terms of what can be done to prepare students for 21st Century

challenges?

Richard Colvin: A

lot of the conversation here is about how the web and digital media can enable

customization of learning and empower students to initiate and monitor their

own learning. It’s unspoken if whether what they are learning is college readiness

skills.

There was a question to Salman Khan–Your lessons seem to

be quite good at delivering basic skills, but less so at engaged learning. He

said, That’s the case, and eventually we will be able to do that.

Douglas Crets: I

don’t remember the exact prompt I gave Colvin, but we then began talking about

the ability of technology to enable students to take on basic skills lessons,

and how that freed up teachers to teach deeper engagement. Throughout, the discussion

still drifted back to Colvin’s concern that maybe it was hard to prove that

deeper engagement was going on, especially in literacy. He had no problem with

math being taught in the blended learning model espoused by some members of the

education reform sector.