Tumblr’s Insane Growth, New MacBook Airs, “Hulu For Magazines,” And More…

In an effort to curb misconduct, the city of San Francisco will attempt to record police officers’ every single action through a small body camera. Whether or not this will decrease corruption or exonerate them from false accusations is anyone’s guess. We do hope that they will open up the video as an API so someone can create the most entertaining version of COPS ever. — Updated, 5:50 p.m.

AT&T Open To Unofficial Android Store

Android users with AT&T will finally be able to install applications from 3rd party sources. Permission will start with the new HTC Inspire and eventually roll out to all phones. Wired claims that users should be thanking Amazon, who caused a furry from users not being able to access their own app store, leading AT&T to reverse its policy. — Updated, 5:50 p.m.

Tumblr’s Insane Growth

“Exponential” growth is a term often bantered around with little mathematical accuracy. In Tumblr’s case, it’s true: they’re now seeing as many page views in a day as they were in a month nearly two years ago (250 million page views in July of ’09 and the same number on May 16th, 2011–check out the chart up top). Tumblr has become the blog platform de jour for many top publications, including the The New York Times.