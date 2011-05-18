You Stay Classy, Axe

Oh, Axe. Even your name is ridiculous. What do you make exactly? Soap or something? Body wash? Deodorant? Whatever, you don’t cut down trees. Blood-thirsty orcs do not wield you in battle. Seriously, bro.

Whatever it is exactly, Axe’s marketing is, we have to admit, noticeable. The most recent notch in Axe’s belt comes from engaging the services of Ogilvy, Tunisia. Axe wanted a campaign to go viral in Tunisia on a limited budget. The folks at Ogilvy came up with an app that subverted people’s expectations on Facebook.

When your friend gets in a new relationship, it’s often broadcast to your newsfeed: “Arnold is in a relationship with Maria,” say, with a little heart. Ogilvy made an app that mimicked this status message. You can say you were in a relationship with a given person, plus X number of girls, where X equaled whatever outlandish number you wanted to come up with.

You (the Tunisian, male, and also tasteless version of you, that is) then broadcast that info to your friends in something that perfectly resembled the official Facebook status message, but for that one twist. Your friends could then comment, like, and click on the announcement–which would take them to the Facebook page, where they could make a polyamorous status update of their own. Ogilvy later put out a video broadcasting the success of the campaign; it was spotted by Megan O’Neill over at SocialTimes, which is where we first saw it.