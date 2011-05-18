Massages, Flowers, And More MarketSharing Lifestyle Deals For Business Set

A few weeks ago, we told you about one of the first daily deal companies to start doing offers for businesses. Now another is opening up in New York, but this time with a twist.

MarketSharing’s main focus won’t be on typical business fare, like printers or software. Instead, the company, launched by a former small business owner, is targeting the “extras,” things like team-building activities, flower delivery, and even in-office massages–-things that small and medium-sized businesses like to have in-house or to offer their employees but find it hard to research.

“We want to be the discovery engine for things in this space,” founder John Amato tells Fast Company.

“These are things that executives or procurement officers don’t have a ton of time to investigate,” he says. “But if it comes in your office, and it looks like something fun, you’re going to buy it.”

MarketSharing has the backing of AppFund and K2 Labs, the New York-based investment arm and incubator created by Kevin Wendle, cofounder of CNet, Fox and iFilm, and Music Nation cofounder Daniel Klaus.

The service has been in a private beta but opens its doors today to all comers (in New York). On offer: Deals from SeamlessWeb food delivery, BlogWorld 2011 event passes, and TeamWorx, which runs team-building challenges in Central Park.

Amato previously cofounded Show Media, an Inc. 500 company which places advertising on top of a third of all taxicabs in New York City. As the young owner (he was 25 when it started) of a 62-person business, Amato says he sweated the task of hiring great people and figuring out how to keep them.