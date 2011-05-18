Insights On Idea Execution From The 99% Conference 2011

Just over a week ago, 400+ creative minds came together at the Times Center in New York City to focus NOT on inspiration or idea generation, but rather on the mechanics of making ideas happen. The event was Behance’s third annual 99% Conference, presented by GE. With tickets sold out over five months in advance, anticipation was high, and the audience arrived buzzing with energy–ready to soak up actionable insights from speakers at leading creative companies like Pixar, Google Ideas, and FuseProject.

Making ideas happen is a unique process for everyone, and the speakers tackled the topic from a variety of fascinating angles. Here’s a shortlist of our favorite insights from the 2011 99% Conference:

1. “If you don’t understand people, you don’t understand business.” These tenets of trust and group dynamics are as important in business as they are in our personal lives. As Simon Sinek says, “100% of customers are people. 100% of clients are people.”



– Simon Sinek /// Leadership Expert & Author, Start With Why

2. Be a sprinter, not a marathon runner. The key to productivity, Tony Schwartz says, is to “recognize the power of renewal, and have a finish line.” He claims that “we’ve lost our finish lines.”



– Tony Schwartz /// President & CEO, The Energy Project

3. “People in business don’t often rely on their natural gifts. They try to innovate like someone else does.” Learn how you will be most effective, rather than replicating what’s worked for someone else.



– Patrician McCarthy /// Founder, The Mien Shiang Institute

4. “Avoid the false narrative of pro-risk and anti-risk.” Not everyone wants to be an entrepreneur, but almost everyone wants to create freedom and independence. For those of us who don’t want to risk it all, what steps can we take to create more stability and confidence?



– Chris Guillebeau /// Author, The Art of Non-Conformity