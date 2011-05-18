I Can’t Get My Work Done: A New Industry Survey Looks At Workplace Distractions

A new industry survey looking at the impact of distractions at work has been released. The survey polled 515 IT users working in U.S. and global companies and found the following:

• The majority (57%) of work

interruptions now involve either using collaboration and social tools like

email, social networks, text messaging and IM, or switching windows among

disparate standalone tools and applications. In fact, 45% of employees work

only 15 minutes or less without getting interrupted, and 53% waste at least one

hour a day due to all types of distractions. The breakdown of the most common

workplace distractions by activity:

• That hour per day

translates into $10,375 of wasted productivity per person per year, assuming an

average salary of $30/hour. That is more than the average U.S. driver will

spend this year to own and maintain a car, according to the Automobile

Association of America (AAA). That means that for businesses with 1,000

employees, the cost of employee interruptions exceeds $10 million per year. The actual cost of distraction is even

higher in terms of negative impacts on work output, work quality, and

relationships with clients and co-workers.

• The increasingly common

addiction to web-based activity–which psychologists call ‘online compulsive

disorder’–is pervasive in the workplace. For example, 2 out of 3 people will tune out

of face-to-face meetings to communicate digitally with someone else. The addiction is also taking over people’s

personal lives. Case in point: the majority of people under the age of 40

stay digitally connected in bed, and 44% of people under 30 stay connected

during a night out at the movies.

• Two-thirds of companies and

technology users are pursuing tools and strategies to minimize digital

distractions, reflecting an understanding of the need to restore productivity

that is being sapped by misuse of digital applications.

• Toggling between multiple

applications/windows/tabs/items on the desktop contributes to the problem of

distraction, along with using multiple devices at the same time. 45% of survey respondents keep at least

six items open simultaneously, and 65% report using one to three desktop or

mobile devices in addition to their main computer.