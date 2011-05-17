Has Networking Become A Waste Of Time For Job Seekers?

Not if you have a strategy,

use the right technology and a ” strong personal brand,” says Amanda Todd,

Social Media Manager for PWC’s US Sourcing Group.

PWC has been successfully

recruiting outstanding candidates from campuses across the country. Todd would like to see more students

achieve their career goals, and offers some advice, and best practices that

people who are either entering the job market, or wanting to advance to another

organization, can use. “I manage our organization’s

Facebook, Twitter and Linked In, and have seen how social media can level the

playing field. Using social media

strategically can help students be seen and heard in their target industry, by

their target employers.” Amanda

offers the following tips as a result of her work in social media, and

recruiting the best talent, at PwC: • Consider using Twitter. Follow the CEO of your desired organization on

Twitter, and see who he or she follows and follow some of them. If you don’t get

a job at your target company, you may get one in a similar company. • Read their comments. This will help you stay up to date on their

company, get information about job openings, and also help you plan your

conversation, when you do get an interview. • You can respond to tweets, retweet posts that are relevant, and identify

common interests.

“Students

often feel it’s harder to get their feet in the door,” said Todd, but social media is a great erqualizer, because

everyone can access almost anyone in some way on Twitter. She

said that the more you know about an organization, its leaders and what’s

important to them, the more prepared you’ll be. That extra information might be

in the form of job openings at smaller companies or start ups that are not

posted yet, or details that will help you frame the conversation, if and when

you do get an interview with the company. PwC

has put an emphasis on the importance of early personal branding for

students. “We had a personal brand

week this year and last year, where we helped students do that,” Amanda told

me. “Once they establish their personal brand, they can go on to develop an

online profile for their professional brand in order to differentiate

themselves from competition.” I

asked her what should be in their profile. “Information like working as a

journalist on the school paper, working on campus, articles written,

extracurricular activities that demonstrate leadership,” she said. “When people develop their

personal brand, they should think about how they want to be seen, and who they

want to see it. Consider contributing ideas on professional networking sites.” This is a good time to

unfriend and unfollow those people

who you really don’t know, and who don’t care how inappropriate their posts

are.

Although

Personal Week 2.0 is over, PwC will continue to be a trusted advisor and offer

its resources. Any student seeking any career, not just with PwC, can download the

“Personal Brand Week 2.0” eBook. My colleague Susan RoAne,

author of the book, Face To Face: How To Reclaim The

Personal Touch In A Digital World,

reminds us that once you create your personal brand on social media sites, and

receive that interview you want, you still have to know how to communicate, and

be seen as the only one for the job. As a speaker who addresses audiences

of all ages and backgrounds, Susan says that, “Today’s business leaders

look for people who are socially adept and ready to offer a real-time

handshake, a smile, an interesting conversation and an intelligent

presentation.” The beauty of the Internet is that we have access

to people across the globe and don’t have to choose between offline or online:

we get to have both! I’ll add that we need to use them both. There’s no point in being highly qualified,

and possess great interviewing skills, if no one knows you exist. You’ll spend

all your days being the best kept secret, waiting to be discovered at the

grocery store. Conversely, you can have great social media

presence, an outstanding online brand, and requests for interviews, but if you

lack social skills, and go to the interview in shorts, flip flops, and eating

lunch, you’ll end up a forgotten profile on Linked In.

Simma Lieberman creates inclusive workplace cultures where employees love to do their best work, and customers love to do business. She is a consultant, speaker and executive coach, and the co-author of the book, "Putting Diversity to Work; how to successfully lead a diverse workforce." Simma can be reached at simma@simmalieberman.com or 510-527-0700