MoonPlayer Takes On Pandora, AirBnB Gets Cash Infusion, WNBC Goes 24/7, And More..

Watch Out Pandora

Pandora is great–until it foists upon you some lame, unknown artist totally out of left field. MoonPlayer, a sleek, easy-to-use free-streaming service, aims to fix that frustration by playing only artists you select. It’ll recommend new artists, but they must be approved before it’ll play ’em.

European AirBnB Hits Cash Vein

9flats, a peer-to-peer housing service, has reeled in a “major investment round” from Valley firm Redpoint Ventures. The sharing economy is heating up in Europe–now all those American backpackers may actually have to meet some native residents.

NBC Starts Its Own Local 24-Hour Station

Local New York news station WNBC will become a 24-hour news channel, along the lines of its competitor, New York One. John Wallace, NBC’s President of Local Television, said that local TV “has a perception issue right now as to whether it is a sustainable business long term,” and clearly this change is an experiment to see which direction might be the path to survival.