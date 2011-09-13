[UPDATED] Join Fast Company For Coffee And Conversation At Bryant Park!

We’re excited to announce the final Breakfast Briefings session in partnership with Bryant Park. Join us on Tuesday, September 27 for an engaging conversation with MLB.com CEO Bob Bowman.

What surprises and challenges are in store for MLB.com as they gear up for the Playoffs and World Series? Is baseball big business for the web? Fast Company senior writer Chuck Salter will discuss all this and more, but you’ll also have a chance to ask those burning questions.

The Breakfast Briefings take place at the Southwest Porch in Bryant Park from 8:30am-9:30am.

Space is limited. Please RSVP here: http://bryantpark.org/plan-your-visit/swporch.html

Don’t forget to bring your questions!

Follow the conversation on Twitter: #BizBriefs