[UPDATED] Join Fast Company For Coffee And Conversation At Bryant Park!

We’re excited to announce the final Breakfast Briefings session in partnership with Bryant Park. Join us on Tuesday, September 27 for an engaging conversation with MLB.com CEO Bob Bowman.
What surprises and challenges are in store for MLB.com as they gear up for the Playoffs and World Series? Is baseball big business for the web? Fast Company senior writer Chuck Salter will discuss all this and more, but you’ll also have a chance to ask those burning questions.
The Breakfast Briefings take place at the Southwest Porch in Bryant Park from 8:30am-9:30am.
Space is limited. Please RSVP here: http://bryantpark.org/plan-your-visit/swporch.html
Don’t forget to bring your questions!
Follow the conversation on Twitter: #BizBriefs
From left: Fast Company assistant editor Austin Carr and Jonathan Crowley, director of business development, Foursquare take questions from the audience.
Previous update:
Missed our first series in Bryant Park? Don’t worry, it’s not too late to sign up for our other Breakfast Briefings. We’ve posted an updated lineup below.
Tuesday, June 28: Jonathan Crowley, Director of Business Development at Foursquare will be interviewed by Fast Company assistant editor Austin Carr.
Tuesday, July 26: Jennifer Swanson, SVP, Women’s Wear, Elie Tahari will be interviewed by Fast Company senior editor Linda Tischler.
Tuesday, August 30: Charles Best, Founder and CEO, DonorsChoose.org will be interviewed by Fast Company senior writer Anya Kamenetz.
Tuesday, September 27: Bob Bowman, CEO, MLB.com will be interviewed by Fast Company senior writer Chuck Salter.
Original post:
We’re excited to announce that Fast Company has partnered with Bryant Park and Southwest Airlines to produce “Breakfast Briefings,” a series of live discussions with NYC-area executives.
The first session, which takes place on Tuesday, May 24 from 8:30am-9:30am will feature an interview with Alison Moore, SVP, Digital Platforms, HBO. Fast Company contributor David Zax will discuss the challenges of the industry with Moore, who oversees the strategy, development and operation of HBO’s digital products including HBO.com, HBO Go, social and mobile platforms, as well as their 3-D initiatives.
The event is free and breakfast will provided by ‘wichcraft–but registration is required.
To RSVP please visit: http://bryantpark.org/plan-your-visit/swporch.html