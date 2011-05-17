Feedback Usually Says More About The Giver Than The Receiver

Providing someone with feedback about their performance is stressful. That’s why most managers prepare for it carefully by scheduling time, gathering examples, and rehearsing how to present the information in a non-threatening way.

Even with all of this preparation, how often do you suppose that the feedback is received in the spirit it was given, and then acknowledged, agreed with, and used as a springboard for a permanent change in behavior? If you have been managing for any length of time, you know that it seldom works out this way.

Still, there are those rare times when you say something and the feedback sinks in. This can be a cathartic event for the person with whom you’re talking, and he or she is forever changed. What causes that? Why is it that sometimes when you are thoughtful, purposeful, and charge-neutral with your feedback it ends up backfiring, but other times when you throw out an offhand comment it sinks right to the heart of the matter, hits the person between the eyes, and results in a major impact?

As the old cliché says, “When the student is ready, the teacher appears.” A big part of someone’s readiness to receive feedback includes sensing that the feedback isn’t part of a manager’s hidden agenda to influence or manipulate. That’s what gets in the way of effective feedback. Typically, when we sense that someone wants to influence us through feedback, our guard goes up — we have a radar for it. If we think someone is trying to get something from us, it’s only natural to dig in our heels and be skeptical. But when feedback is free and clear, there is a much greater chance it will sink in.



Feedback as free as a feather



At our recent Client Summit in San Diego, I (Scott) was walking away happy with the experience when a client stopped me and said one of those things that sank in and stayed with me for days. And I ended up calling her and having a conversation about it.

It was because she caught me off guard and gave me something to ponder, and she didn’t have an agenda. She just threw it up in the air like it was a feather, and it was really attractive and compelling.