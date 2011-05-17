With Social News Show “What’s Trending,” CBS Hopes To Reclaim Cord-Cutters

Some media critics aren’t convinced it’ll succeed and have already begun heckling the show with accusations of unoriginality . The show does have some innovative features, including a weekly video infographic and a partnership with the Webby’s. But, ultimately, like other online sensations, it’ll depend as much on the execution as the content.

The television empires are imploding, and perhaps the most spectacular conflagration has been seen at CBS News, with downward diving ratings and the the early departure of Katie Couric from the Evening News. Now CBS is betting on the web to recapture the TV-less generation, or cord-cutters , in a new show called What’s Trending, which takes a evening news-style investigative eye to hot online stories.

“If you were at a cocktail party,” says Berger, What’s Trending will put you “in a position” to spark the most interesting conversation topic or add in a unique insight. Trending topics and viral videos are this generation’s New York Times opinion column; being aware is a prerequisite to the conversation (as this hilarious clip from Portlandia illustrates).

What’s Trending aims to be the one-stop-shop for all web buzz, offering juicy insights into viral stories, so their audience can be king of the cocktail party. That’s not to say What’s Trending will be Justin Bieber and LOL cats, “We’re more interested in covering something that is a piece of culture,” says Berger.” Just yesterday, they had a guest post by Alex Howard, a journalist specializing in Government 2.0, to comment on Gingrich’s and the Republicans’ 2012 social media push.

Like Al Jazeera’s The Stream, an editorial team separates the social media wheat from the chaff, utilizing online curation tool, Storify, to stack relevant quotes and videos from the web into a seamless, informative story. A live, produced 30-minute weekly show (at 10 a.m. PST on Tuesdays) supplements a constantly updated blog, which engages users through comments, Twitter, and Facebook.

The second, much riskier bet, is that web celebrities have the same intrigue as politicians, entertainers, and business giants–think about if Larry King interviewed the “Double Rainbow Guy” or Wael Ghonim, the Google executive who was instrumental in the Egyptian uprising. Until now, many have sidelined web celebrities as afterthoughts, much the way Twitter was before it went mainstream. Thus, Lazar’s and Berger’s success ride on if they can show the world that there’s more value to web sensations than just a 10-minute sharing break on Facebook.

In many ways, the show isn’t much of a financial bet for CBS News: Sponsor AT&T is flipping most of the bill for regularly advertisement space. Lazar and Berger maintain editorial control, oversaw the construction of the new Hollywood studio themselves, and do all the other legwork typical of startup entrepreneurs. Regardless of what happens with What’s Trending, they may certainly have conceived the future funding model for television pilots in the post-scheduling scarcity world of online viewing.

But in terms of content, the deck is decidely stacked against the eye. A cable network that traffics in similar material, G4, has never been able to rise above also-ran status, despite cultivating a loyal band of viewers. And when old-school nets, such as CNN, have brought social media to television, the results have rarely been electrifying.