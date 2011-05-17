Fly Like You’re Rich With Social Flights (And Private Planes)

About the “Baked In” series: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg likes to say that social dynamics are going to work their way into every industry, and the companies of the future will be the ones that bake them in from the beginning, rather than slapping them on as an afterthought. This series takes a look at companies that are discovering new opportunities by using social components in the foundations of their businesses.

Have you ever wanted to take a quick weekend trip to some out-of-the-way place, but canned the idea because there was no practical way to get there without having to make a connection or two followed by a long drive–all of which would have eaten up half your weekend? Social Flights, a new company that is using the social web to fill up private planes, is betting you’re not the only one.

The founders of Social Flights believe that, if you had the chance to grab a seat on a private plane that would fly point-to-point, as the wealthy are able to do today, and the cost of your seat was comparable to what you’d pay to fly commercial, you’d grab it.

The idea behind Social Flights makes sense. The social web gives people the ability to self-organize. Why not allow them to self-organize into groups of people that want to fly to the same place at the same time?

Weekend getaways aren’t the only use envisioned for the new service, Chief Innovation Officer Dan Robles tells Fast Company. The company also sees applications for business travel, where executives often waste countless hours wending their way to meetings via commerical aviation’s hub-and-spoke system.

Until now, however, the idea simply wasn’t feasible. Brokers, who arrange charter flights, have historically focused on wealthy individuals and companies, because the brokers could only sell whole planes, and those were the only groups that could afford to shell out the bucks.