It Is What It Is (Or Not)

Traveling, you get to eavesdrop on all kinds of conversations. Business people trying to close deals. Stranded travelers Trying to get on flights. Parents away from home dealing with children’s school issues.

Each of them–ending their brief interaction with what they feel is a sealed fate proclaiming: “it is what it is.”

This phrase, a relative newcomer to the pantheon of pop phrases and cultural tidbits–this one is very much a sign of the times.



Said with a bit of world-weary exasperation and a knowing nod of the head to the stress reliever that says–some things are out of our control–“it is what it is” suggests we’ll just have to accept our fate.

Is it that we are more ‘zen’ about the random delays of air travel, or the sometimes seemingly arbitrary nature of a clients full throated complaints? Or is is that the world has created a layer of automated phone systems, robotic flight attendants, and computer generated spam email that is simply immune to the sound of human feedback.

Try explaining to a robo-dialed solicitation call that they’ve reached you during dinner. The computer doesn’t care. in fact, the only thing you can do is hang up on it. Don’t worry. It will dial someone else, and call you back. You can’t hurt it’s feelings. It’s a robot.

So what do we do. Can we really just shrug our shoulders and say–“it is what It is” and be okay with that? Is poor customer service, bad manners, discourteous phone operators, and public rudeness simply now part of our everyday life? The man cutting his toenails on the subway the new state of our daily commute?