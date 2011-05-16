Turkey To Filter Words Like “Blonde,” White House Cybersecurity Plan, Tweets “Vital” To Japanese Health, And More…

In what be the strangest parenting decision, like, ever, Lior and Vardit Adler of Tel Aviv wanted their child to have a name emblematic of the Facebook generation. In defense, they say that Ahuva, a name traditional Jewish name meaning “beloved,” has not received the same skepticism (Americans do have an equivalent, “Joy”). We can only imagine the future child’s confusion is she, like, ever decides to visit a Los Angeles sorority party. — Updated, 4:15 p.m.
A new app from the University of Calgary allows doctors to remotely diagnose strokes from brain scan images faster than a desktop application, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. Researches hope it will enable better quality healthcare for remote locations, such as rural villages. — Updated, 4:15 p.m.
“Turks Protest Internet Censorship”
Pre-emptive protests against Internet censorship have sprung up in over 40 cities to rally against the Turkish government’s voluntary obscenity filters. The tiered system plans to have four levels: children’s profile, family profile, domestic or standard profile, and may ban words like “blonde” and “sister-in-law.” Concerned citizens do have reason to worry that such measures could lead to censorship, as Turkey already bans a number of popular sites, including YouTube. At the very least, it will be much harder to buy one’s sister-in-law hair coloring products.
White House To Announce National Cybersecurity Strategy
A comprehensive roadmap to ensure Internet access and protection against cyberattacks will be the focal points of the first-of-its-kind document. Middle East protests (including the U.S.’s official stance supporting Internet access) and recent attacks against companies, such as Sony, have heightened the need for safe and reliable Internet.
Twitter “Vital” To Patients in Japan, Say Doctors
After the Japanese earthquake disaster, social networks were helpful in helping stranded citizens find medical care. “We were able to notify displaced patients via Twitter on where to acquire medications. These ‘tweets’ immediately spread through patients’ networks, and consequently most could attend to their essential treatments,” said one of many letters by doctors penned to the The Lancet. Many were aware that technologies, such as Google Maps, were helping reunite families, but the role of informal or unofficial uses is a pleasant discovery.
NYC plans to roll out major partnerships with social media sites, such as Facebook and Twitter, to centralize countless individual department pages. Additionally, they’ll be providing less-expensive co-working spaces, a new technology education initiative, and improved services to the government tip site, 311.
