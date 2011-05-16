Turkey To Filter Words Like “Blonde,” White House Cybersecurity Plan, Tweets “Vital” To Japanese Health, And More…

In what be the strangest parenting decision, like, ever, Lior and Vardit Adler of Tel Aviv wanted their child to have a name emblematic of the Facebook generation. In defense, they say that Ahuva, a name traditional Jewish name meaning “beloved,” has not received the same skepticism (Americans do have an equivalent, “Joy”). We can only imagine the future child’s confusion is she, like, ever decides to visit a Los Angeles sorority party. — Updated, 4:15 p.m.

iPhone App Detects Stroke

A new app from the University of Calgary allows doctors to remotely diagnose strokes from brain scan images faster than a desktop application, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. Researches hope it will enable better quality healthcare for remote locations, such as rural villages. — Updated, 4:15 p.m.

“Turks Protest Internet Censorship”

Pre-emptive protests against Internet censorship have sprung up in over 40 cities to rally against the Turkish government’s voluntary obscenity filters. The tiered system plans to have four levels: children’s profile, family profile, domestic or standard profile, and may ban words like “blonde” and “sister-in-law.” Concerned citizens do have reason to worry that such measures could lead to censorship, as Turkey already bans a number of popular sites, including YouTube. At the very least, it will be much harder to buy one’s sister-in-law hair coloring products.