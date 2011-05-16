Facebook Helps Residents Dealing With Mississippi River Flooding

Thousands of Americans are currently at risk from some of the worst Mississippi River flooding in decades. This past Sunday, 17 million gallons of flood water per second walloped residents of the city of Vicksburg, Miss. The Army Corps of Engineers, which has been helping to stem the floodwaters, is also embarking on another project–an ambitious real-time social media clearinghouse for flood victims.

A series of Facebook pages operated by the Department of Defense–Floodfight 2011 – Operation Watershed and local Army Corps of Engineers pages for the Vicksburg, New Orleans, Memphis, and St. Louis districts have become primary information sources for residents facing record-setting flood levels. Army Corps of Engineers employees post multiple daily updates, regularly reply to threads, and actively encourage residents to post to the page with any questions or concerns they might have.

The idea is simple: By answering questions online on a site that people visit in the course of their daily lives, the Army Corps of Engineers informs the public more efficiently than they would by television, newspaper, or phone–while saving precious manpower hours to boot. Both Army Corps of Engineers employees and savvy locals offer assistance to residents dealing with the floods through the pages.

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the pages are regularly monitored by employees as part of their duties.

Steve Rochette of the Army Corps of Engineers Operation Watershed Joint Information Center told Fast Company that the idea started with the Birds Point New Madrid Floodway near Cairo, Illinois: