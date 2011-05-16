Omidyar Network Executive Forum (ONEF) Convening the World’s Leading Social Entrepreneurs

Giambanco further explained that “the top executives of 50 of our investee/grantee organizations will participate in sessions shaped in part by our investees/grantees, peer learning, and 1:1 and small group coaching. The ONEF provides a unique opportunity to focus for three days on common challenges, best practices and practical solutions.”

Omidyar Network (ON) has a unique philanthropic approach

ON, founded by Pierre and Pam Omidyar in 2004, has granted and invested over $400 million dollars in both nonprofits and for-profits that have market-based, scalable approaches to help people around the world improve their lives. ON is distinctive for its innovation and business-based approaches. Its investees/grantees are among the highest-impact organizations in addressing the most pressing issues in the U.S. and around the world. Here are the factors that underlie ON’s success. ON:

Is based on the very two key principles that made Pierre Omidyar’s eBay a business success: a belief in the potential of individuals and in the power of markets Has made significant multi-year financial investments to a select group of approximately 100 organizations–high six figures and low seven figures (as opposed to traditional philanthropy which often means small grants, one year at a time, to a much larger portfolio, making it more difficult for grantees to succeed) Invests in for-profits that advance social purposes as well as making grants to nonprofits, with the belief that both sectors can have solutions that are innovative, scalable, and sustainable in addressing global challenges. (See my post here.) Is based on a strong belief that financial capital must be complemented by human capital–thereby providing an array of services that are customized to help organizations to grow and succeed Convenes the annual ONEF for the leaders of its investee/grantee organizations to work on common challenges, effective practices, and useful solutions

Omidyar Network’s key investment areas are Access to Markets; and Media, Markets, and Transparency



ON refers to itself as a philanthropic investment firm that creates “opportunity for people to improve their lives by investing in market-based efforts that catalyze economic, social, and political change.” Its tagline: “Every person has the power to make a difference.”

Key investment areas are Access to Markets–microfinance, entrepreneurship, and property rights; and Media, Markets, and Transparency–consumer Internet and mobile, and government transparency. “Because we are inspired by people’s resourcefulness, ideas, and ability to address even the world’s most challenging problems, we believe that no matter what their economic, social, or political starting point, people everywhere can be empowered to improve their own lives and the lives of those around them.” (ON website)

A few examples of Access to Markets include: