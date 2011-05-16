Sassy 2.0: Social Media Catches Up With Jane Pratt At xoJane.com

Sassy, the cool girl’s anti-glossy–whose winking, edgy-for-a-teen-mag coverlines (Long-Distance Romance: Sucky Or Not?; Do You Need Armpit Hair To Be a Feminist?) could easily be Twitterbait 20 years later–created the voice that informed a thousand snark-filled blogs. It put readers on a first-name basis with editors (who didn’t use surnames in their bylines), and writers crafted features and advice based on personal experience rather than the ruling of “experts” in beauty, fashion, or sex. For Pratt, the personal and the social were intuitive well before the technology was there to implement those ideas fully.

“I was always trying to include the readers in what we were doing back before the technology was there to make it as easy as it is now, with reader-produced issues and all that cumbersome stuff,” says Pratt. “Now I want to take the whole community thing to another level.”

At Sassy and Jane, she had the editor’s letter; xoJane will have “Inside Jane’s Phone,” which is prominently featured on the magazine’s banner. Pratt’s way of inviting readers inside her life is by letting them into her phone–she recently posted a text she got from Michael Stipe during the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, and a photo captioned “Worst Mother in the World,” showing her daughter and two sleepover friends fully clothed in a full bathtub–along with the family dog. “It’s all about the quick interactions I can have with readers,” she says.

Of course, rapid-fire technological advances that have turned the media industry on its head since Pratt, then 24, became founding editor of Sassy in 1988, do create new challenges–even for nimble web-only publications.

“It’s harder to find strong voices,” says Pratt. “There are so many out there, it’s hard to discover them–everyone has a platform now. It’s not about finding the person who’s unpublished, because everybody’s published.”

Pratt and her new staff found each other in a variety of ephemeral, new-media ways. Cat Marnell, the beauty and health editor, answered a tweet sent out seeking a “not-so-healthy health editor.” Marnell, who had been the associate beauty editor at Lucky, will now be penning beauty pieces you’d be hard pressed to find in Allure or Glamour, such as “I’ll Try Anything Once: The Pepto Bismal Facial,” accompanied by a photo of Marnell looking much more burn victim than cover girl.