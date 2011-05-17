The Bin Laden Raid Could Transform Asia’s 21st Century Arms Race

1. Get to the chopper. On May 2, four helicopters carrying two-dozen U.S. Navy SEALs snuck into Pakistan bound for Abottabad, flying low to avoid detection by radar (that was switched off anyway). Leading the way were a pair of Sikorsky MH-60 Black Hawks modified for extra stealth, including radar-absorbent coatings on their skin and tail rotors with extra blades, dampening the noise. These and other features were borrowed, analysts would later speculate, from the RAH 66 Comanche–a stealth helicopter prototype canceled by the Pentagon in 2004.

You know what happened next: The commandos landed inside Osama bin Laden’s compound before the occupants knew as occupants learned they were there. (Neighbors later reported they didn’t hear the choppers until they were on top of them.) But one of the Black Hawks lost lift upon take-off and clipped its tail on the wall of the compound. The SEALs blew it up before escaping, preventing the top-secret technology from falling into Pakistan’s hands. Or so they thought.

2. Show and tail. The tail survived, according to numerous photographs taken before the remains were hauled away. Last week, ABC News reported that China–Pakistan’s “all-weather friend“–was “very interested” in seeing the remains, according to anonymous officials. “We might let them take a look,” one said.

Pakistan, ultimately, agreed to send the tail back to the U.S. But two weeks is a long time to photograph, videotape, and 3-D model the piece. [Update: American spy agencies have said it is likely that Pakistan allowed Chinese engineers to study the debris.] This small piece of wreckage could have a profound effect on the Asian-Pacific arms race, as it turns out.

3. Reverse engineer. Assuming the brightest minds of the People’s Liberation Army have time to pore over the wreckage, too, what will they find? “The most obvious thing they could analyze is the silver-loaded coating they used to absorb the infrared signature,” says Trefor Moss, an independent defense analyst. “I’m sure the Chinese would like to analyze that. And the shape of the aircraft, which is useful for learning noise-reduction techniques.” But it’s unlikely to yield more than that.

“It’s not even a piece of the puzzle–it’s a snapshot of a piece of the puzzle,” says Richard Aboulafia, an aviation analyst at the Teal Group. “Stealth is a broad combination of design traits, as well as the ability to manufacture a system that combines them.” China currently lacks that ability, but can it reverse-engineer those traits from the wreckage?