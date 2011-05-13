Change Generation: Wanderfly’s Christy Liu On Reimagining Travel Sites

*In Partnership with

About Christy Liu: Born in Texas, Liu grew up in the suburbs of Boston and went to school in Philadelphia–and now lives in Brooklyn. Came to Wanderfly via the advertising and design industries, doing strategy at both Young & Rubicam and Pearlfisher. Her job is to get Wanderfly into the hands of people who need it.

About Wanderfly: Wanderfly answers this basic question: “Where can I go?” We are a personalized recommendation engine that helps you discover new and exciting experiences, based on your budget and interests. We suggest more than 1,200 destinations worldwide, and match them with thousands of activities. We help you find, organize, share and book your travel–all in one place–so you can get going and start discovering new places.

About shatterbox: Born to show young people that happy careers happen. The site features video vignettes of young professionals who have found fulfillment in fascinating careers. It also offers a dynamic social network, a resource blog and a brand new program to help launch young people into dream careers. The “Make Your Mark” competition gives $1,000 each month to a passionate young person trying to make their career dreams reality. From designers and musicians to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, shatterbox wants to help you make your mark.