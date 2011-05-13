Threadless Atrium: Expanding The Reach Of Community-Based Design

I recently had the great pleasure of sitting down with Tom Ryan, CEO of Threadless, to discuss some exciting new developments that build on their community-design business. Called Atrium, their new platform makes it possible for other businesses to harness the power of community design including causes. Here’s what Tom had to say (apologies for the background noise — it was crazy windy that day!):

SM: Hi, I’m Simon Mainwaring, and I have the great pleasure of being here with Tom Ryan, the CEO of Threadless. I’m really excited to talk to Tom because there’s an exciting new development that came out a few weeks ago called Atrium, and I wanted Tom to explain a little bit about that to us. So tell us a little bit about Atrium, and how it’s an extension of the Threadless we already know.

TR: Sure. We started Atrium with the idea that we had come up with this novel model for crowd source design, or what we call community-based design years ago. We feel that this is a huge idea that can benefit lots of organizations and individuals and businesses. We had been using community-based design to build Threadless over the years but what we’re doing with Atrium is creating a platform that enables other organizations and individuals to harness the power of community based design to further their own missions and businesses.

SM: So really you’re enabling community-based design to be put into the services of different companies who haven’t had the opportunity that you’ve had at Threadless. So who can take advantage of this? Who can you help?

TR: We’re focusing on the categories where we see an overlap between real inspiration from the visual art community and those that have an ability to create products that people want to buy. We started Atrium with ThreadlessCauses, where we started partnering with a variety of cause-based organizations to run design challenges that furthered the causes that they were promoting so we could create t-shirts that would employ the winning designs and sell those to raise profits for non-profits or cause-based organizations. We started with t-shirts because that’s what we know, but we see Atrium as a platform that will enable different organizations that will use artwork that can be used for a variety of different applications.